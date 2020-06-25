House Democrats pass sweeping police overhaul, Senate stalls

Democrats in the House have approved a far-reaching policing overhaul. It's a vote heavy with emotion and symbolism as they seek to address the global outcry over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans. But Congress is divided and chances for it becoming law are dim. A Senate Republican effort collapsed this week.

President Donald Trump's administration says he will veto the Democratic bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gathered with lawmakers on the Capitol steps to challenge Congress to not let the deaths be in vain. It’s exactly one month since Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked a global reckoning over police tactics and racial injustice.

In opposition to the bill, Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said the legislation is "a partisan bill that would have negative impacts on Kansas' law enforcement agencies and remove important protections for law enforcement officer."

“As the son of a chief of police, I could never vote for this partisan Nancy Pelosi bill," Marshall said ahead of Thursday's vote. This bill will hinder a police officer’s job to ‘serve and protect,’ said Rep. Marshall. “I have personally spoken with Kansas police officers and Kansas sheriffs, and they firmly oppose this bill."

