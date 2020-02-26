House report faults Kansas election official in Dodge City

Emails released as part of a congressional investigation into voter suppression show a Kansas county clerk being dismissive about the national outcry after Dodge City's lone polling site was moved outside the city limits.

Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox called the move “a big mess” in an email to retired county clerk Sharon Seibel just weeks before the November 2018 election. Seibel replied that people “just need to get over themselves ...”

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform examined the decision by Cox to move the site as part of a broader probe of voter suppression allegations that also included looking at irregularities in George and Texas.

