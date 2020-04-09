How small businesses can apply for Paycheck Protection Program

Self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers can apply for small business loans during the COVID-19 crisis.

Small businesses are eligible for these loans if they have 500 or fewer employees. These applications open online Friday, but you must apply through a bank.

Congressman Roger Marshall encourages you to ask your bank if it does Small Business Administration Loans and if its had success with the Paycheck Protection Program.

Marshall says if it hasn't, find another bank. He says these loans may be easier for banks that have worked with the SBA in the past.

Once you find a bank to work with, ask what financial statements you need and get those documents all together today so you can submit the following day.

Although small businesses have had an extra week to apply, Marshall says the program is so popular that Congress is looking to make even more money available. So, there still may be money available for those who have yet to apply.

"I wouldn't be panicked if you haven't gotten it done yet," said Marshall. "At this time last week, I would have said I don't know if we will get money for this, but so far the temperature in Congress is we will have money. It's a successful program."