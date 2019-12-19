How to deal with grief during the holidays

The holidays are a fun time to spend with family, but challenging if you're dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Barb Wiechman leads the Grief Share program at Risen Savior Lutheran Church. She leads a workshop before the holidays to help people prepare for the feelings of sadness they might feel this time of year.

"People will respond differently. Some need people around them always, but you shouldn't ignore that you are experiencing a lot of feelings. That you need to share. Thus, the name Grief Share," said Wiechman.

She says the first step is knowing you will feel grief. A song or a Christmas tree ornament could bring back feelings of your loved one.

Wiechman encourages being with people you're closest with.

"You need to have people who you can relate you. Who you can share all these things with," said Wiechman. "That's probably the best gift someone can give someone who lost a loved one."

She says you should move forward knowing things won't be the same, but it's an opportunity to create new traditions and that can be exciting.

"It might even happen next year, the year after. and it's not wrong to have those feelings. That's part of losing someone. Things are never going to be quite the same again because you lost a loved one," said Wiechman.

After time passes, Wiechman encourages volunteering. She says going beyond yourself to help others who are also hurting can be healing for you too.

"You have to take care of yourself first, but in time, that's what God would have us do- care for others," said Wiechman.

She says no matter when you lost your loved one, if the holidays bring back more sadness than you feel like you can handle, it's never too late to seek counseling or join a support group.

