How to help kids express their feelings during a crisis

Stay-at-home orders, constant updates on the number of sick, no contact with friends -- it's the result of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

These changes that have not only come down hard but quick, have been difficult for most adults to adapt to.

So, what do kids think about it all and how are they dealing?

Eric Litwiller is the Director Of Development And Communications at the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas. He says the key is to ensure children and encourage them to talk about how they're feeling in an age-appropriate way.

"Over supper, when you're tucking them into bed and you say hey, talk to me about that story we saw today. How do you feel about that?"

Litwiller says it may be helpful for kids to talk to someone who isn't their parent, someone like a school counselor. Schools are closed, but fortunately, counselor sessions are not. They just may look a little different.

"I think that no matter what age you are, our life has changed. our norm is no longer our norm," says Stephanie Anderson.

She serves at the counselor coordinator for Wichita Public Schools. Beginning next week, she says students can schedule meetings with their school counselor. In the meantime, the district is providing tips for parents.

"We have several pieces on our website and in our packets addressing how to talk to kids about why life looks different, why are we doing it this way," says Anderson.

Both she and Litwiller says it's important to have the conversation with kids just to give them an opportunity to express how they're feeling; something everyone, no matter their age, should be doing as well.

"We teach self-care, we talk about self-care. The importance of walking out of the door, breathing, this is uncharted grounds for all of us."