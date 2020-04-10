How to optimize virtual church services for Easter

At the holiest time of the Christian church calendar, many physical church services have been suspended because of COVID-19. But church leaders are making sure people can still worship as long as there's internet access.

Assistant pastor at Calvary Chapel Wichita, Robert Young says, “The COVID-19 outbreak has generated a lot of opportunities for us to serve them in new ways.”

Young says it’s a learning experience for everyone as they work to stream their church services on Facebook live, YouTube and their website.

“It’s generating the community that has been the biggest challenge,” says Young.

Instead of walking through church doors for Easter Sunday services, most people will be sitting in front of the computer or phone screen watching virtual church services.

Lucas Chavez, the Life. Church West Campus pastor says, “Obviously people are sad that you can’t meet physically. The first weekend that we did it, we actually panned the camera around to show that the auditorium that he was in was empty.”

Chavez says, once you try online church, it’s very easy to get used to.

“We really try our best to create community online. We try our best to create an engaging experience," says Chavez. "Obviously that’s the option that we have this Easter.”

You can even stream the video feed onto your TV through an HDMI cord or a streaming device like Roku or Chromecast. It allows families to spread out and watch together.

The Catholic Diocese of Wichita is also streaming services as well as stations of the cross on YouTube. Most churches have links to the live streaming on their Facebook pages and websites.

If you can't find the live stream, you may get a quick response by messaging the church social media pages.

