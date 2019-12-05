How to obtain your unclaimed property

With Christmas approaching, the Kansas State Treasurer wants to put some cash back in your pocket.

The state launched the Christmas Cash website for Kansans to obtain unclaimed property.

State Treasurer Jake LaTurner says unclaimed money comes in many forms including old payroll checks, old utility deposits or unclaimed life-insurance policies.

"This is a time of the year where budgets are a little more strapped. Last year, we returned over $7 million to the people of KS just during the month of December,"said LaTurner. "This year, we're hoping to break that record and doing everything we can."

LaTurner says there's no better feeling than getting money you didn't know you had.

To see if you or someone in your family has unclaimed property and to make a claim to get what's rightfully yours, go to christmascash.ks.gov.