How to strengthen your immune system to combat illnesses

Whether it is coronavirus, the flu or a standard cold, we could all use a boost to our body’s immune system to help ward off illness.

Combat any illness by starting with a strong immune system. (Source: CNN)

Isolating due to the coronavirus is not the only way you can help keep yourself from getting sick. Boosting your immune system is a good idea to ward off illness and you can do that from the comfort of your own home.

Eating a balanced diet that includes fruits and vegetables is one of the best ways you can get your body the immune-boosting vitamins, minerals and antioxidants it needs. Lean meats, milk and nuts can be great sources of protein, while beans and nuts can give you some zinc.

Physical activity is a known stress reducer, but it can also help your immune system. Regular exercise may reduce the risk of many chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, that weaken your immune system.

Stress can impact your immune system, so take a moment and meditate. Slow down and focus on your breath, even for just a few minutes a day.

One of the most important things you can do for your body overall is get enough sleep. The National Sleep Foundation suggests adults gets seven to eight hours of sleep each night and add one or two 30 minute naps during the day to help stay refreshed.

