How to volunteer and donate after a severe weather disaster

After severe weather disasters, Kansans want to know how they can help a neighbor.

United Way of the Plains says if you want to donate, give money, rather than items.

Mark Stump, Director of Direct Services at United Way of the Plains, says nonprofits can stretch a dollar.

A storm can wipe out an entire town, so organizations don't have places to store physical donations. Victims also leave the area, so they aren't there to get donations.

In most cases, victims just need a place to stay while they work things out with the insurance company. That's when United Way can help families stay in a hotel, and it needs money to pay for that hotel.

"Nobody is really getting cash," Stump says. "The non-profits are working out the billing cycle through the hotel itself and they're simply paying that fee to them."

United Way works with the Better Business Bureau. If you want to know where donations go, you can read reviews and reports on the BBB's website here.

United Way helps families recover from all kids of disasters. It says anyone who wants to volunteer after an event should get involved now to go through training required by organizations.

Volunteers are trained on things like first aid. They also learn the rules of how to clean up debris after a storm. For example, if volunteers find a firearm in debris, they have to handle it a certain way.

After disasters, law enforcement is concerned about looting. Officers will shut down roads and the only people allowed inside are pre-registered with a volunteer group.

United Way says it keeps the volunteers safe and ensures victims are getting the best care possible.

"If Red Cross has to open a shelter, you just don't go and work at that shelter. You just don't bake some cookies and take it to that shelter. You have to be a registered volunteer with them. Whatever background checks they do. The Salvation Army is the same," Stump says.

United Way can help you find an organization to volunteer with. Call 211 or click here to get started.

