St. Catherine Hospital welcomes first baby of 2020

A Hugoton woman gave birth to St. Catherine Hospital's first baby of the year early Wednesday morning.

Alejandra Pedroza woke up at 12:20 a.m. after her water broke. She and her husband rushed to the Garden City hospital where she gave birth to Elijah Nicholas Tinoco at 1:42 a.m.

Alejandra said she was scheduled to be induced in Ulysses on Jan. 2., but the baby had other plans. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and he's his mother's fifth child.

The hospital said not only was Elijah its first baby of 2020 but also the first of the decade. He now shares his birthday with four other babies who were delivered at the hospital on New Year’s Day.

St. Catherine provided the couple with a gift basket filled with baby toys, supplies for Mom and baby and some special keepsakes.

The hospital delivered 659 babies in 2019.

The parents say they are happy to welcome the year with their new baby.