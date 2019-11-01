HumanKind Ministries reopen emergency winter shelters

The Men’s and Women’s Emergency Winter Shelters run by HumanKind Ministries, formerly InterFaith Ministries, will reopen Friday.

Organizers say the shelters will open 6 p.m. for their regular seasonal hours and remain open daily (regardless of holidays or inclement weather) through March 31st, 2020.

The women’s shelter is located at 848 N. Market, just across the street from the men’s shelter at 841 N. Market. Both EWS facilities are no-barrier, meaning that anyone who comes to their doors will be served, regardless of criminal history or other factors.

“We are proud to welcome any and all who come to our doors, providing them a dry, warm, and safe place to stay,” says HK Director of Programs & Compliance Christen Sampamurthy.

More than 1,500 homeless women and men stayed in HumanKind shelters last year, each receiving dinner and breakfast, access to a donations closet featuring toiletries and gently used winter wear, and basic health care through a nurse’s station in partnership with the Guadalupe Clinic and ICT Street Team. Clients also receive case management services including assistance finding housing, job searches, referrals to mental health and substance abuse facilities, and more.

In addition to the EWS facilities, HumanKind (HK) operates The Inn, a year-round homeless shelter which reopened to clients Tuesday after months of renovations including new flooring, a new elevator, fresh paint, and more.

HK also manages 112 low-income apartments, including many set-asides for formerly homeless individuals, and runs Operation Holiday, Wichita’s largest holiday assistance program, which provides basic needs, winter necessities and toys to 14,000-16,000 low-income children and adults in Sedgwick County each year.