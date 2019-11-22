Hundreds gather for dedication at Wichita's Holy Savior Catholic Church

Hundreds of people gathered Friday night for a church dedication in northeast Wichita. The dedication celebrated a new building for Holy Savior Catholic Church in the 3000 block of East 13th Street.

What makes Holy Savior especially stand out is it's the only predominately African-American parish in Wichita.

Holy Savior member Alea Carter says for her and her children, Friday's dedication was an experience of a lifetime.

Church official Donna Douglas says the dedication has been nearly 30 years in the making.

"It's extremely special. On the records, on the books there (are) 5,000 African American Catholics in the Wichita area," Douglas says. "But unfortunately, some have left the church, and so to have so much diversity here from all walks of life and all ethnicity, it means a lot."

It's a celebration Douglas says she hopes will continue for generations to come and for a community to embrace all who walk through the doors of Holy Savior.