Hundreds of City of Wichita employees furloughed in response to coronavirus pandemic

The City of Wichita is furloughing 301 employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email sent Friday, employees were notified about the furlough. The email said in part, "As you are well aware, the coronavirus pandemic event continues to unfold and is presenting a range of difficult, unprecedented challenges for Wichita residents and businesses as well as for the important city services and facilities we maintain. We recognize the financial stress on many families and businesses in our community is enormous. We also know that those same economic forces are demanding the City strike the right balance between the critical services we are able to provide and the workforce that provides them.

In response to the County’s stay-at-home order and to significant budget challenges, the City is implementing an immediate hiring freeze and a temporary furlough for a limited number of full-time and part-time City positions that are unable to perform work remotely. The furlough will be in effect beginning March 28, 2020 through April 23, 2020. However, the City is providing a paid day off for those furloughed positions on Friday, April 24, 2020. It is our intention that we’ll all be back to work soon but the City may have to extend the furlough as events demand."

The City is offering the following:

· Furloughed employees are entitled to use all their outstanding vacation, personal and sick leave to maintain their current pay during the furlough period. If this leave time is exhausted, the City’s shared leave program will be available as an additional resource. Under this program, employees may donate a portion of their vacation leave to a pool for distribution to other employees in need.

· For the next 30 days, HR is also allowing direct vacation leave transfers from one employee to another. There will be a link to an online form on the portal for employees' to share their leave with those affected employees.

· The City will continue to maintain its contributions to furloughed employees’ health insurance and retirement during this event. If an employee experiences difficulty in making the required 20% health insurance contribution, the City will advance that amount and a repayment plan will be worked out a case by case basis.

The City is allowing other City employees' to donate their accrued vacation time to employees' to help them through the furloughs. It says contributions of shared leave already donated from some departments only leaves just over $26,000 of additional shared leave to maintain all employees' pay disrupted by the furlough.