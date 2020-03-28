Hundreds of employees at GE Aviation could be laid off or furloughed

More than 300 employees are expected to be laid off or furloughed, according to the Cowley County Newscow.

Employees at GE Aviation told KSOK-NewsCow they were informed of the layoffs this week.

The company says plummeting air travel has reduced the demand from airlines. This may cause it's aviation subsidiary, GE Aviation, to layoff about 10 percent of its workers and furlough approximately 50 percent of its maintenance, repair and overhaul employees for three months.

KSOK-NewsCow says 50 percent reduction locally would equate to about 345 employees.