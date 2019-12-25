Hundreds pack Sedgwick County Zoo to celebrate Christmas

Among the many Christmas traditions, there's one in Wichita that got some help from the nice weather.

The Sedgwick County Zoo opened up its doors bright and early Christmas morning. For just a $3 entrance fee, visitors got to experience all the zoo had to offer.

"We heard about the deal going on and we had a few hours to spare before we had to start cooking and it's a beautiful day and we thought we'd come see the animals," said Lauren Crouch, visitor.

For a day notorious for being cold, sometimes snowy, near record high temperatures brought in hundreds of visitors even before noon.

"It's nice. I like it. Doesn't feel like Christmas though," said Annelise Wild, visiting from Michigan.

Zoo Curator Mike Quick says since staff have to take care of the animals, everyone else might as well get a chance to see them too.

"If it's a good weather day, we'll have good attendance," said Quick.

He says there are plenty of Christmas traditions at the zoo.

"The keepers have given a few of them some Christmas stockings," said Quick.

Traditions even the animals themselves get in on.

"I walked around this morning and saw a few packaged gifts and wrapped gifts, so it's an extra special day for the animals as well," said Quick.

While many of us will enjoy Christmas leftovers, some of the animals will have bellies full of leftover Christmas trees. Apparently the needles are a good source of Vitamin C.