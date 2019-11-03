Hundreds participate in rowing competition this weekend

Hundreds of athletes gathered in Wichita this weekend for a rowing competition.

The 11th annual Frostbite Regatta brings athletes from surrounding states like Oklahoma, Colorado, and Nebraska to participate in the event.

Rowers say they really enjoy participating in the competition.

"It's really fun. I like it a lot, I came from a sport that is really different so it's really cool to come out here and try something that's really really tough- mentally and physically," said Matthew Cidbeck, rower.

A total of 28 clubs from eight different states participates in this event annually.