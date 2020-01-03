Hunter shoots father, daughter after mistaking them for deer

A father and his nine-year-old daughter who were out hunting were mistaken for deer and killed.

Kim Drawdy, 30, and his 9-year-old daughter, Lauren, were shot by hunters after being mistaken for deer in Walterboro, South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. (CNN)

South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources hunters accidentally shot Kim Drawdy, 30, and his daughter Lauren.

An SCDNR spokeswoman said the Drawdys and two other hunters were deer driving or moving deer near to the area where they were set up to hunt.

One of the hunters mistook the Drawdys for deer and shot and killed them.

“I was devastated," said Benny Drawdy. "I couldn’t believe it when I first got the news. I said, 'It couldn’t be.' It broke my heart and I couldn’t believe it, a twin brother and now there’s only one left.”

The accident happened in a wooded area behind the Drawdy's home where they had hunted several times before.

New Year's Day was the last day of deer hunting season.