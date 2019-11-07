Hutchinson man arrested after trying to pass counterfeit bills

Police arrest a Hutchinson man for trying to pass off counterfeit bills in the city.

Officers arrested William Henry Scott Crider for one count of counterfeiting US currency and one count of theft by deception.

In the most recent case last Friday (Nov. 1), police took a report of a pizza-delivery driver that received two counterfeit $20 bills at a Hutchinson apartment complex.

At the time, police say, officers were unable to contact anyone at the apartment. Detectives with the Hutchinson Police Department's Repeat Offender Unit recognized the counterfeit currency as that of Crider.

In a separate case last December, Crider faced six counts of identify theft, three counts of counterfeiting US currency, three counts of forgery and two counts of theft by deception.

Members of the Hutch PD Repeat Offender Unite and the Kansas Department of Corrections executed a search warrant on Crider's home. There, they found more counterfeit currency "and other items pertaining to additional criminal cases."

Police say the investigation into the latest case remains under investigation.