Hutchinson Correctional Facility Central Unit placed on lockdown after disturbance

The Kansas Department of Corrections reports a fight at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility's Central Unit led to property damage and minor injuries.

Part of the facility was placed on lockdown after the disturbance left two prison staff members with minor injuries and one minute transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The department of corrections says at about 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, two inmates got into a fight in the prison's dining hall.

"A chemical agent was deployed to help gain control of the situation and the remaining offenders were moved from the dining hall to the East Yard for decontamination," the KDOC says.

While in the East Yard, another fight broke out between two inmates.

"At that time, approximately 40 additional offenders in the East Yard began throwing objects at staff members and state property," the KDOC says. "Windows and glass doors were broken during the disturbance."

The department of corrections says all inmates were returned to their cells and the emergency was cleared at about 6:47 p.m., about one-and-a-half hours after the first fight broke out in the dining hall.