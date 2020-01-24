Hutchinson High School not targeted in school threat

Hutchinson Public Schools says the local high school not the target of a threat on Friday.

Hutchinson police investigated the potential threat and verified that it had been posted on Snap Chat by someone in Texas, according to the Hutchinson School District.

The post was found by a Hutchinson High School student who then sharted the post.

"It had nothing to do with HHS or Hutchinson," says the district. "As word spread, it became embellished with additional rumors about a video, which were investigated as well."

The district says school officials talked with students who had direct knowledge and nothing was verified. Staff also reviewed security cameras around the HHS campus in areas where students had thought they had seen something. Nothing was ever found.

The district says the safety of students and staff is "paramount."

As a precaution, Hutchinson police have increased their presence in and around the high school on Friday.