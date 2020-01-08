Hutchinson Library want all to read by adding a Braille books collection

The Hutchinson Public library wants to make sure their patrons can get lost in a good book.

Hutchinson Public Library Research Assistant Hannah Wallace started the Braille Books collection, which rolled out this week.

It includes instructional materials for learning Braille. There are also Braille books for kids to adults.

"We only had one braille book, and that was basically all we had," said Hannah Wallace. "I have never been able to find braille very easily, and that’s what kind of helped me decide that we needed to start a collection because we pride ourselves on being accessible to our community."

She said the idea for the collection started when they had a Braille Bible donated to the library.

They currently have 30 books and hope to fill two shelves with Braille items.

"Some people prefer audiobooks; I don’t. I’ll choose a tangible read over an audiobook just because it’s hard for me to feel like I’m actually reading if I’m just listening to it. It gives them the sense of holding a book like our other patrons get to do," said Wallace.

The collection is funded through an endowment left to the library a couple of years ago for the specific purpose of buying Braille books.

It currently totals about $90,000.

"We didn’t have anyone here on staff who had any familiarity or expertise at all with Braille materials. The fund kind of sat there and just waited for the right opportunity. When Hannah came to join us, she had the expertise and desire to start a collection of Braille materials," said Gregg Wamsley, the Hutchinson Public Library Director.