Hutchinson police step up enforcement to crack down on school-zone speeding

Hutchinson Police Officers haven been spending more time at school this week to get drivers to hit the brakes, and some are learning that lesson the hard way.

One of the department's officers says after residents in the area he patrols reported concerns about drivers' speed in the East 30th Avenue school zone were justified.

"I think it's awesome," said the owner of Kalypso Salon Bridgett Albertson. "It kinds of speaks for itself, the amount of people they gave tickets or citations to that is a problem."

Bridgett Albertson's Kalypso Salon is sandwiched between Central Christian and Union Valley schools and provides a clear view of the traffic.

"The speed limit is 45, but not many people go 45," Albertson said.

Along with the problems the drivers create.

"At the corner of Halstead and 30th, there's accidents very often," she said.

This traffic gives plenty of reason to fret.

Albertson said, "It is hard to get in and out. A lot of the customers say when they’re turning in here, they’re afraid someone is going to hit them."

This week, one concern is taking prominence for Hutchinson Police.

That's the speed of drivers during the bell time for the two schools.

"It ranged from 15 to 20 over and 50 miles per hour and over. The regular posted speed through here is 45, so a lot of people forget during school zone you’ve got to cut it down to 20. People are speeding above the 45 already, and you tack on a school zone, they’re doing an excess of 20 over," said Hutchinson Police Office Levi Harris.

Officer Levi Harris's patrol includes the two schools, and after clocking many drivers not obeying the law, he decided to spearhead extra enforcement in the school zone.

"One of the issues with school zones is a lot of times it’s during a busy traffic time of day, and it’s hard to get an influx of officers to do that sort of thing. We were able to get several officers out here to do this on special enforcement," Officer Harris said.

The school zone time runs from 7-8:30 a.m. and 3-4 p.m.

Tuesday, 16 tickets were handed out, and the next morning, another half a dozen.

"The drivers that we did stop, some of them weren’t even aware this was a school zone," said Officer Harris.

Officer Harris said one of the people that was pulled over was a teacher. That has him hoping after this enforcement that people will start realizing if you're traveling in this area during the allotted school zone times, you need to ease off the gas.

"It seems like an all school year deal. We’re almost halfway through the school year, and people still fly through these school zones," said Officer Harris.

Neighbors are also hoping this can make a difference.

"I think because the police have issued a lot of tickets, people are more observant of it because a lot of times they weren’t," said Scott Potucek, who lives by the school. "I would see people going fairly fast through the school zone I think it’s great and selfishly because I live so close, it makes it’s easier for me to get out of my driveway."

Albertson said, "Most kids around here don’t walk, and the schools don’t have them walk, and I think it’s for that reason is that the street is so busy. "

Officer Harris says he'll continue patrols during the school zone times as days allow, and drivers can expect to see officers at other schools in the city,

Officer Harris said, "When we posted this, there were some citizens that mentioned other school zones in other parts of towns that are also having some heavy issues, and we’re aware of that too. We try to get there as best we can. We do have the approval to continue these types of special enforcement all around the town."