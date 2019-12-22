Hutchinson Secret Santa pleas for volunteers

Hutchinson Secret Santa did not struggle getting toy donations this year. But they did have a hard time finding volunteers to wrap all the gifts by Christmas until an outcry on Facebook resulted in a holiday surprise they were not expecting.

The countdown is on. Three days until Christmas and the Hutchinson Secret Santa group was no where close to making that deadline.

Co-organizer Tim Surface said, “Yeah this year especially with the colds and everything going around, it’s put a little bit of a strain on us and kind of kept us away from where we should be.”

Supplying nearly 600 kids in need and over 200 families around Hutchinson, organizers were surrounded by thousands of toys.

Volunteer Mary McCoy said, “There’s such a need and so many people donated the stuff but we really needed their time. Today it’s wonderful but it’s been days where there might be one person wrapping and somebody else bringing stuff in.”

Sunday morning, Hutchinson Secret Santa organizers posted a plea to the residents of Hutchinson through Facebook, asking for volunteers to join them at this office space to help wrap thousands of presents for community members in need.

“That’s a lot, it’s almost been overwhelming for a while there. And today we’ve had a great turnout of the number of people who’ve showed up to help wrap,” said McCoy.

Shali Powell and Ashley Teateer said, “We just had nothing to do so our moms suggested that we come out here and help people wrap other presents. It’s fun picking presents for other people and thinking about what they would like. Yeah it’s kind of like shopping for other people.

High school volunteer Andrew Voth said, “I’m seeing all these different names and thinking of my past experiences as being a kid and how much I would love this. It makes me happy honestly.”

The Hutch Secret Santa would appreciate volunteers all day everyday through Christmas eve. They are located in the BOLD office shares at 1125 east 4th, Hutchinson. Call 620-960-4237 for someone to open the door and let you in.