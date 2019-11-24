Hutchinson boy hopes donations for school project can help foster care kids

Eleven year old Xsavory Cervantes announced his school project to his classmates, he says it's an assignment special to his heart, helping all the foster care kids in Reno County.

Right now there are more than 300 kids in need of foster care in the county.

Cervantes is looking for hygiene donations and other items like hats and gloves to give to those children for the winter. A project he says hopes he can accomplish.

"Just brings joy to my heart and it's by the holidays, so they might get those gifts, the parents might receive those donations then they might give them as Christmas gifts," said Cervantes.

Cervantes says his inspiration to collect donations for the foster care kids at St. Francis Ministries comes from his littler sisters, they too come from foster care.

His grandmother, Enrique Morgan, says he truly loves his sister and cares about other people.

Morgan says her grandson has high functioning autism, he was diagnosed at age 4. A journey Morgan says she's so proud of.

"Every time I look at him I smile. When I think of him I smile, what I think about what he’s doing I smile, when I talk to people about it I cry," said Morgan.

A strong bond between Cervantes and his sisters, a boy Morgan says she's happy and blessed everyday to call her grandson.

Cervantes will begin collecting donations at his school, McCandles Elementary December 2- December 6.