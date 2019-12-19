Hutchinson church sends students home with food for the holiday break

The winter break has started or soon will for students.

It will mean a long vacation from the classroom and homework, and for some kids, their primary meals of the day from the lunchroom.

In this season of giving, that has inspired a church in Hutchinson to help students and families of one elementary school to stock up the cabinets this holiday.

"Our goal is to provide enough food for two weeks to 159 families," said Hutchinson First Church of Nazarene Children's Pastor Kristi Brinar.

A free pop-up store inside McCandless Elementary School Thursday afternoon is making Christmas a little easy for families like Dorothy Sanders and her grandkids Serena and Sydnee.

"It helps us that don't really have a big budget to buy a bunch of groceries," said Dorothy Sanders. "And it helps the kids too."

Since early November, the First Church of Nazarene has been piling up food to help the families at McCandless.

Church member Kelly Love said, "Families just need a little bit extra help because kids can't have a meal at school, and so it's just an opportunity to help out."

"We just realize there’s a lot of families who they rely on school meals. Their breakfast and lunch, so the break is a little bit hard on them as they’re then providing three meals a day for their family instead of just dinner," said Brinar.

The church has had a partnership with the school for close to a decade, and, in years past have put together food boxes that are then handed out to families, but this is the first time they've opened up the free store.

"Allows them to come through and get what they prefer to eat and give us a little bit more interaction with the families," said Brinar.

The church says they have, in a way, adopted the school and reach out during the year to help meet needs that come up.

Pastor Kent Pedersen said, "We want the families, the parents, the kids to know that we’re in their corner and so there’s other things we do throughout the year to partner together."

The school also assembled boxes for students and families unable to attend the free store on Thursday.

For organizers, it's so this Christmas can be filled with what matters and not growling stomachs.

Brinar said, "For some families that look forward to that break and just be a family, other families it adds a lot of stress just having to provide those things. Our hope is to relieve that and just let them enjoy their time with their family."

That's what the bags of food going home with the Sanders will do this holiday.

"We struggle but we manage, food’s important because they’re growing big. It’s awesome. I mean, that right there, that’s going to last us a little bit," said Sanders.

The food items left over will be donated to the school's pantry.

McCandless's principal says 89 percent of their students qualify for free or reduced lunch, but through a grant, the school's meals are provided at no cost to students.