Hutchinson community rallies in support of local musician after guitar stolen

With good news at times difficult to come by in the past few months, the Hutchinson community shines a light by finding a way to help a local street performer get back on his feet quickly.

When David Latta walked into Salt City Pawn, David Sinnett listened. On Tuesday, someone stole Latta's guitar. Latta, a well-known musician in town was down, but not out.

Sinnett and his friend, Oscar Garcia, had an idea.

"It just made sense to go to Facebook and see if people would join in," Garcia says.

The fundraising effort to help Latta get back to playing raised more than $1,000. But before anyone could give the artist money, one of Latta's friends beat them to it with a new guitar, getting him back on the corner to play.

"I am out here being creative, trying to have a little fun and put a smile on people's faces," Latta says.

He says he's"extremely grateful and humbled" by the community's support.

