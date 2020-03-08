Hutchinson family remembers three killed in head-on collision near Burrton

A Hutchinson family is grieving the loss of three loved ones killed in a head-on collision on Highway 50 near Burrton earlier this week.

On Friday, a 1997 Ford F-250 was westbound on Highway 50 when it crossed the center-line of traffic attempting to pass another vehicle. The truck crashed head-on into a 2011 Ford Focus traveling eastbound on the highway.

Three family members inside the Ford Focus, 63-year-old Robert England, 62-year-old Tresia England and 11-year-old Gage England, were killed in the crash.

Eyewitness News spoke to family members Sunday who say Robert, Tresia, and Gage will never be forgotten.

"They loved their family so much," said Tabitha Neahring. "They came to every event, they were on every invitation. We spent the Super Bowl together, which was so nice, and watched Gage cheer his dad on as his dad's team won."

Family members say the family of three was heavily involved in the community.

"They were loved by everyone. They were truly loving, I don't know of anyone who could say anything bad," said Cindy Combs.

"She was always so careful, so loving, so kind and so precious," said Trevor Marcum. "This is definitely a road block that life threw at us out of nowhere, and I don't know how we're going to get through this."

The family has setup a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.