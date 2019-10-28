Hutchinson firefighters investigate fire allegedly started by child

The Hutchinson Fire Department and Hutchinson Police Department are investigating after they say a child allegedly started a fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the house fire in the 400 block of E. 16th Avenue at 8:22 a.m. to find heavy fire coming from a bedroom window of a single-story home.

Everyone was out of the home by the time crews arrived.

Firefighters went into the home and contained it to the bedroom.

The fire caused smoke damage throughout the house. No one was hurt.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.