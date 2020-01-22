Hutchinson landlords: City's response to building-code violations goes too far

Some landlords in Hutchinson say it's time for an end to what they say is the city's overbearing enforcement of building code violations.

The city says the program in place is meant to keep tenants safe and rental properties maintained. Wednesday, Eyewitness News spoke with landlords on and off camera about why they say something needs to change.

"It's all treated like a criminal matter," Hutchinson rental property owner Robin Jackson says. "I think that's a problem. I think that causes a lot of antagonism."

Central Kansas Landlord Association President Jill Gumble and her husband, Mitch, own about 20 properties, which they buy in disrepair and fix before renting out. They say they've been cited on multiple properties and have one in court.

One notice gave them a Jan. 9 deadline to paint a house and a garage of a property they purchased. In Hutchinson, violations often come with a 30-day window to address the citation.

The city says before deferring a case to court, it tires to work with owners to give them the time they need as long as they show progress in making repairs.

"Thirty days is our starting point, but some of our cases go on for months and months and months, or years," says Hutchinson Building Official Trent Maxwell.

This stems from Hutchinson's Rental Registration program, started about five years ago to inspect all rentals by 2019. This initially required interior inspections, but the landlord association challenged and won a change to limit inspections to the outside of houses.

What rental property owners say goes too far is threats of jail time for violations.

Property owner Johnny Nance says he was jailed twice for failing to appear for a court hearing on a citation.

"Going to jail doesn't seem to serve the purpose to get those things done and it impedes my progress," Nance says.

The city says that's out of its control.

"When you don't appear to court, the automatic result is you get a bench warrant for your arrest," Maxwell says.

That has some landlords thinking it's time to get out of the business.

Landlords in Hutchinson are petitioning for the Rental Registration Program to end. Even though the city renewed the program last year, it says there is discussion to reverse that by a newly-elected city council.