Hutchinson police arrest convicted felon on several weapon, drug-related charges

An investigation involving the Hutchinson Police Department Repeat Offender Unit, the HPD Detective Division and the Kansas Department of Corrections leads to a man's arrest on several weapon and drug-related charges.

Police say the investigation at a home in the 100 block of West 10th Street in Hutchinson led to the arrest of convicted felon, 25-year-old Tanner Edwards on charges that include possession of cocaine, marijuana, Xanax and paraphernalia, all with intent to distribute, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers found the drugs, three loaded handguns and more than $1,000 in the search of Edwards' home. Hutchinson police say he's already on parole for convictions that include aggravated assault on law enforcement, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.