Hutchinson school board approves 2019-20 contract with teachers

The Hutchinson Public Schools Board of Education Monday approved the 2019-20 contract with district teachers.

The contract was approved by teachers Oct. 18.

The agreement calls for a base salary for new teachers with a bachelor’s degree of $39,807 a 3.2 percent increase from $38,550 in 2018-19. Because money was placed on the base pay, all teachers on the salary schedule received an increase. The contract also allowed teachers to move for another year of experience and additional education.

The contract also had language that included a minimum 20-minute lunch period for teachers.