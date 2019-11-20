Hutchinson woman among thousands in KS impacted by DACA decision

A Hutchinson woman was among dozens who last week protested outside the United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Esmeralda Tovar-Mora was part of a group calling on justices to keep the Deferred action from Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program in place.

For now, the futre of DACA rests on an upcoming Supreme Court ruling. President Barack Obama created DACA through an executive order that is now being challenged by President Donald Trump.

It's a decision that impacts 700,000 Dreamers, as they're called, across the U.S., including 6,000 who call Kansas home. Of those in Kansas, about 1,300 Dreamers live in Wichita.

"We're your neighbors, we're your coworkers, we're your spouses, we're your parents," Tovar-Mora says.

It's a fight Tovar-Mora took to Washington, D.C., alongside Senator Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Without DACA status, Dreamers like Tovar-Mora could be subject to deportation.

"We do a lot separated. With me being in the military, I have to go for training or deployment," Tovar-Mora's husband, Michael Mora says. "That's stuff we can tolerate because it's voluntary. But when you forcefully remove somebody from here and (they) were not prepared for it, that's soul-crushing."