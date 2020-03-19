I-70 to close at Goodland due to blizzard-like conditions

The Kansas Department of Transportation will close westbound I-70 at Goodland at 3:30 p.m. CDT because of winter weather conditions in Colorado.

A strong cold front will rip through our state tonight bringing winter-like temperatures back to Kansas Friday. Look for light snow or flurries to pass through northwest Kansas tonight, but significant accumulations are not expected.

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.