'I really wish I didn’t honk': Wichita man details road rage experience

For more than 15 miles during 30 minutes of driving, a Wichita man Tuesday found himself the target of another motorist.

He told Eyewitness News it was after laying on the horn and the other driver not taking it well.

Chris Stansbury said, "It was a very bad experience."

Chris Stansbury said hitting the horn was the worst mistake he made Tuesday afternoon when speeding up to merge onto the I-235.

Stansbury said, "He was going 30 miles per hour on the ramp, and the minimum speed limit is 40, so I honked at him, trying to get where I’m going a little faster, and it was just an unsafe speed."

He said the car he honked at didn't take it well because once on the interstate, it was on his tail every twist and turn.

"Down Meridian, all the way past Haysville and all the way back up to Hydraulic and 55th and Hydraulic to 47th," said Stansbury.

It wasn't just the ridding of Stansbury's bumper.

He said, "He flipped me off repeatedly."

Stansbury said the other driver even tapped his bumper.

"I just felt the jolt forward," he said.

Stansbury made his escape when he made his way to the turnpike.

Stansbury said, "I called 9-1-1 and told the sheriff’s [deputy] a place to meet."

But Personal Protection Expert Joe Schillaci said the main thing is to avoid a road rage incident from going on this long.

Joe Schillaci said, "When you’re scared, you’re not thinking correctly, you’re making mistakes. You got to remember; you’re in a 2,000-pound weapon."

Schillaci said the most important thing to do is to get off the road, head for a police or a gas station, but he also stressed there’s one place you do not want to go if you’re in this danger.

"For a lot of people, the instinct is to go to their comfort zone, to go home. Don’t do that, cause now you’ve taken that person right to your house," said Schillaci.

He added to remain as calm as possible and to call 9-1-1 immediately.

"Give clear, concise descriptions of who you are and who they are, what you’re driving and where you’re at, and what direction you’re going," he said.

Schillaci said road rage incidents could go from 0 to 60 in no time at all.

If things escalate beyond a manageable point, Schillaci said a last resort is to fight back.

Stansbury said, "It was really scary for me. I guess it’s made me rethink a lot of things."

Stansbury is learning from this experience, saying he'll not being using his horn any time soon and hopes for smoother roads ahead.

"I really wish I didn’t honk. I know that that’s not necessarily going to solve everything. To learn from this, I wish I didn’t have to cause it was definitely a lot scarier than I thought," said Stansbury.