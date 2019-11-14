"I'M ME, NOT MEAT" Billboard unveiled outside Emporia

A national animal rights organization is encouraging people to go meatless with a billboard outside of Emporia.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals placed the sign five miles south of Emporia on Saturday that they say honors cows killed in a recent crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 24 head of cattle died when a hauler overturned nearby back on August 21st.

13 were pulled from the wreckage alive, and were later taken to a slaughter house in Arkansas City.

The billboard says going vegan will save the lives of 200 animals each year.