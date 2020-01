The Internal Revenue Service on Jan. 27 will start processing tax returns. Ahead of the start date, the agency launches its Free File Program.

This program allows taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of less than $69,000 to file their tax returns for free. The program launched in 2003, but in recent years, less than 3 million filers have used it .

Collectively, the program has saved taxpayers $1.7 billion.

You can learn more about the program and its qualifications here: Free File Program.