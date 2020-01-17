Icy conditions cause plane to slide off taxiway at Kansas City airport

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH/KMBC) A Delta Air Lines plane has slid off a taxiway amid icy conditions Friday at the Kansas City International Airport.
KMBC reports the plane slid off a taxiway while preparing to takeoff.
There are no reports of injuries.
According to KMBC, crews are now working to clear the passengers from the plane, and remove the plane from the taxiway.
Officials say the airport is closed due to slick conditions.
Here’s the plane. Buses are coming to get the passengers pic.twitter.com/LlymJcxKQZ— Michael Gant (@TheMichaelGant) January 17, 2020