Identity Theft Resource Center: Look out for scammers trying to steal stimulus money

While many look forward to a financial boost with economic stimulus payments going out, starting next week, advisors warn of a significant increase in scammers trying to steal your money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Identity Theft Resource Center warns there will be scams and people out there will try to steal your stimulus check.

Identity Theft Resource Center CEO Eva Valasquez says if you're asked to provide any information for your stimulus check like your social security number or driver's license number, date of birth, etc..., it's a scam.

"People don't need to jump through any hoops or do anything in order to receive that stimulus check," Valasquez says. There are a few exceptions to that rule. Some veterans, people with disabilities, folks of that nature who perhaps haven't filed taxes recently."

She says if you are someone who may be an exception, don't fall for any scammer emails trying to get your information.

"They should be going directly to the IRS, to the IRS website and getting that information about what they need to do," Valasquez says. "Don't respond to incoming requests for information."

Valasquez says you can chat with her and her team if you have any questions or concerns on the Identity Theft Resource Center website.

