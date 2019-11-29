'Illuminations' brings Christmas back to Botanica

Botanica's biggest fundraiser of the year kicked off Friday evening with Christmas cheer.

"Illuminations" is an annual light display featuring more than 2 million Christmas lights. Adding to the excitement is the refurbished carousel that for decades, was a focal point of Wichita's former Joyland Amusement Park.

The first few nights of Illuminations offer carousel rides for free.

Illuminations at Botanica runs through the beginning of January. You can find further information on the event, its features and the full schedule on Botanica's website.

You can find the popular Wichita attraction at 701 Amidon Street.