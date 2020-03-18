Importance of social connections emphasized for children out of school

The concept of social distancing and the early release of school raise questions for parents wondering how best to move forward with children at home and public gatherings discouraged.

While preventative measures steer away from crowds, health experts say it's important for children to socialize away from school.

KU School of Medicine-Wichita Dean Dr. Garold Minns, says in Sedgwick County there haven't been any confirmed cases of person-to-person transmission of coronavirus in Sedgwick County . With this, he says for now, exclusive play dates or gatherings with close friends or family is okay.

"Today, it's pretty unlikely the kids go out to the playground and they would get in contact with (the virus)," said Dr. Minns.

Experts also say it's important to maintain a social connection with those you'd normally be around, even if that means virtually.

A psychologist and professor at Duke University Medical Center, Robin Gurwitch, has some tips for parents and kids during this time.

Make sure your kids know why school is closed and have a conversation with them

• Keep a normal routine with bedtime, meals and exercise

• Have your kids check in with friends online, FaceTime or Skype

• Playing outside is still a good way to stay active