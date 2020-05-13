Increase in Sedgwick County COVID-19 cases linked to cluster at Wichita Work Release Facility

Sedgwick County Wednesday released data showing an increase of 36 COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 507. This includes 316 cases where the infected person recovered from the virus, as well as 20 cases where the patient died.

The county reports Wednesday's (May 13) increase is related to a cluster identified at the Wichita Work Release Facility, in the 400 block of South Emporia. The county did not provide a number of cases connected with the facility, but we know over the past several weeks, at least two confirmed cases prompted a quarantine effort that involved transporting inmates identified as being at risk for the virus to the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Prior to issuing a correction, identifying the work release facility as a cluster for COVID-19, it was stated that the cluster was due to residents in the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Sedgwick County reminds the public that residents can be tested for COVID-19 at no cost, regardless of insurance. Any Sedgwick County resident with at least two symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested.

"There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition," the county says.

If you think you should be tested for COVID-19, call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.

As of Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports more than 7,000 residents in Sedgick County have been tested for COVID-19.