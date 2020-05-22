Increased reports of hauntings come with more people staying home

On its website, the Atlantic Paranormal Society says it has received an increase in reports of haunts – 35% - since lockdowns began in March.

Jason Hawes, a paranormal investigator and host of Discovery Channel’s “Ghost Nation” said he thinks some reports are the real deal, and others just have a simple explanation.

"People are spending more time in their home and everything from wood's drying out, you're getting popping sounds, cause we're getting into the warmer months of the year," Hawes said.

Forty-five percent of adults in the United States believe in paranormal activity, according to YouGov.

