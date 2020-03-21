Increasing clouds, rain moves in tonight

After a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and expect partly cloudy skies and light winds most of the day. Clouds will start to increase for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Cloudy skies tonight as rain moves in first across western Kansas, then into central Kansas after 9 P.M. Rainfall amounts should remain under .25" for most of the state.

Sunday will start off with a chance for showers, but it looks a little drier in the afternoon. Highs will be back up in the mid 50s. There will be more chances for showers and storms coming early next week. There is a slight risk for severe storms on Monday evening, mainly across south-central Kansas. The primary threat will be hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Good news, we dry out Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures warming up into the 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds; not as cold. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 51.

Tonight: Turning cloudy; scattered rain showers likely. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, otherwise cloudy. Wind: SE/W 5-10. High: 55.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 2-5. Low: 39.

Mon: High: 62 Turning cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 51 AM showers, becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 48 Mostly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy overnight.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 42 AM showers and storms, then mostly cloudy with PM showers/storms.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.