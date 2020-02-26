Indictment: Honduran citizen attacked immigration officers in Sumner County

A Honduran citizen faces charges after attacking and injuring two employees of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says 27-year-old Gerson Ayala-Alfaro was indicted Wednesday on charges of unlawfully re-entering the United States and attacking immigration officers when they took him into custody.

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 17 in Sumner County, McAllister says.

Those charges include two counts of assaulting and injuring employees of Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) and one count of ulawfully re-entering the United States after being deported.

"If convicted, (Ayala-Alfaro) faces up to two years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the re-entry charge and up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the assault counts," McAllister says.