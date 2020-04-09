Infant in Republic County tests positive for COVID-19

Republic County reported its fourth case of COVID-19. This time, the case involves an infant, less than one-year-old, according to the county.

Republic County Hospital said the infant has no known travel history and no underlying health conditions.

The health department is working closely with the infant's family to identify any contacts who might have been exposed. They will closely monitor those contacts for fever and respiratory issues.

There are 1,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kansas. So far, nine have been 0 to 9 years old, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

