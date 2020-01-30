Infant sleepers, rockers recalled after deaths reported with similar products

(Gray News) - A federal agency announced recalls totaling more than 167,000 infant sleepers and rockers from multiple companies in response to children dying in similar devices.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission warned people Wednesday to immediately stop using the products.

"Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances," said the CPSC in a statement.

About 111,000 of the recalled Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat had been sold in the U.S. and 1,800 in Mexico (model numbers 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283, 2047734, 1922809).

The Summer Infant SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper under recall had sold about 46,300 units (model 91394).

Evenflo’s recall of its Pillo Portable Napper (model 12132125) affected about 3,100 sold.

Delta Enterprise Corp. recalled a total of about 5,900 sleepers and rockers (models 27404-2255, 27404-437, 27404-758, and 27404-942) under several names, including these and others:

- Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns

- Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns

- Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper

- Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper

- 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper

The items were sold at retailers nationwide and online.

