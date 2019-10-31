Chase leads to crash involving Kiowa County deputy in Greensburg

Update 10:45 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says an injury crash on US-54 on the east side of Greensburg involved a Kiowa County Sheriff's deputy.

The singe-vehicle crash happened during a chase that began in Pratt County, the KHP says. Kiowa County deputies became involved when the suspect vehicle approached the county line, heading west.

After the crash, the KHP says troopers caught up with the suspect vehicle near Mullinville, about 10 miles west of Greensburg. Officers made an arrest.

Late Thursday night, Eyewitness News sent a crew to Greensburg to gather further information on the chase and crash including what started the chase, what led up to the crash, the identity and severity of injuries to the deputy and the identity and charges against the person leading deputies on the two-county chase.

