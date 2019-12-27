Inmate assaults deputies at Sedgwick County Jail, 1 injured

A Sedgwick County Detention receives treatment at a local hospital after being assaulted by an inmate Friday morning at the Sedgwick County Jail.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says at about 10:20 a.m., the deputy was escorting the inmate, 33-year-old Dylan Hornecker, back to a housing unit when the assault happened.

The sheriff's office says upon entering the housing unit, Hornecker demanded the housing deputy's keys and attempted to enter the area of the deputy workstation.

"The inmate was non-compliant and became combative," the sheriff's office says. "The detention deputies attempted to gain control of the inmate and the inmate assaulted the deputies."

This resulted in a potentially serious injury to one of the deputies, the sheriff's office says. That deputy was discharged to recover at home after receiving treatment at a local hospital. The injured deputy is a 20-year-old man who's been on the job for about six months, the sheriff's office says.

Hornecker, already in jail for a felony state parole violation, was booked for aggravated battery of a law-enforcement officer," the sheriff's office says.