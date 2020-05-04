Inmate at Hutchinson Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Monday confirms an inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate, only described as a man older than 30, recently transferred to Hutchinson from the Lansing Correctional Facility as a security precaution due to his behavior in Lansing, the KDOC says.

With several COVID-19 cases connected with the Lansing prison, including three deaths, the department of corrections says the inmate was not brought into the general population when he arrived in Hutchinson. The department says "he was immediately taken to the infirmary and kept in a negative air-flow room and was never put into general population. "

Upon diagnosis, he was transferred back to LCF for observation and treatment," the KDOC says.

The department outlined steps it's taking in response to the positive COVID-19 case at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

"The KDOC has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on next steps to address these circumstances," the department says.

As a result of its consultation with the KDHE, the KDOC implemented the following steps:

"The resident was moved to LCF for medical isolation for treatment of his symptoms KDHE conducted contact tracing to determine who among our staff and residents have been in close contact with this individual. KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms."

“Transferring residents from Lansing to other facilities is never our first choice, but due to extenuating circumstances, it was necessary,” KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda says. “Thankfully our staff took every precaution and we have no reason to believe that any others at the facility are at risk.”

This is the seventh KDOC facility with a confirmed case, the department says. The first cases were reported at Lansing Correctional Facility. Others included the Wichita Work Release Facility, Topeka Correctional Facility, Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex and El Dorado Correctional Facility and Ellsworth Correctional Facility.