Inmate escapes from Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility

A search is underway for an inmate who escaped from the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility.

A spokesperson for the facility says minimum-custody inmate Ronald Smith was placed on escape status after he walked away just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

The 52-year-old was reported missing when the offender could not be located at his work assignment at the Larned State Hospital.

Smith is currently serving a sentence for a 2018 Reno conviction for possession of opiates, opium, narcotic drugs, flee or elude LEO with five or more moving violations, theft; and burglary.

Smith is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 179 pounds with green eyes and black/grey hair.

Anyone with information on Smith can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at (620) 285- 6249, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

